Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $148.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.88. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,388,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,423,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

