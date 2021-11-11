DubaiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00025218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

