Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 336,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth about $7,058,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

