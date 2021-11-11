Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Trading Down 1%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 974 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 988 ($12.91). Approximately 647,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 497,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 998 ($13.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 939.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.