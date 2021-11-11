Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Doximity updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Doximity stock traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.89. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Doximity stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,014,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,066,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

