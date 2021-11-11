Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 721.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after acquiring an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $32,553,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $174.75 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $160.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

