Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Domtar’s earnings. Domtar posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. 267,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. Domtar has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Domtar in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

