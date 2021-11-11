Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $73.82

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.82, but opened at $69.49. Docebo shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Docebo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

