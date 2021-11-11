Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 858.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

