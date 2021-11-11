Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $234.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $901.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. 276,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,313. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

