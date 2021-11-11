Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

