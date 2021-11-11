Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,629 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $450.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

