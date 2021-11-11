Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

