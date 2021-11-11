Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 million, a P/E ratio of -290.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

