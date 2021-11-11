Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Polar Power worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5,034.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Polar Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $72.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

