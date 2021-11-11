Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

VYGR stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

