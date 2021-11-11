Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 33,788 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Kezar Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KZR opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.