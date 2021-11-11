DigixDAO Market Cap Reaches $69.54 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and $56,886.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $851.58 or 0.01314675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.00368758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 81,658 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

