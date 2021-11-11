DIGG Market Cap Tops $32.56 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and $165,146.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $64,627.64 or 0.99946688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

