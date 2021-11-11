Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

