Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $203.45 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

