DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.38 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $293,044.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,320,818 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

