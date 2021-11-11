Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €23.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.31 ($27.42).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.72 ($19.67) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.