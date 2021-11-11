Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.89) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,897.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,110.19. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.