Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.44. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.29%.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

