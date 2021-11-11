Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

NYSE DESP opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

