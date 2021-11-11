Desjardins Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

