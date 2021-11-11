Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DSGN stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

