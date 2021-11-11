DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $23.40. DermTech shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 13,232 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $793.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

