Denali Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

