Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

