Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 30,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,913. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delcath Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Delcath Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

