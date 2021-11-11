Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 373,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,640. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

