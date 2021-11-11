Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

DH stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,295,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

