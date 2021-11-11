Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Purchases C$11,300.00 in Stock

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Christopher David Castle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 375,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,760.22.
Shares of CVE:ASN opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. Decklar Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.89.
About Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V)
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.