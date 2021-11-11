Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Purchases C$11,300.00 in Stock

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Christopher David Castle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 375,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,760.22.

Shares of CVE:ASN opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. Decklar Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.89.

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

