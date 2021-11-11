Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

