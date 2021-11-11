Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00223986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00092150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,008,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,927,791 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

