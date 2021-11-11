DAOstack Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $144,081.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,158.65 or 0.98741667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00049912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00038953 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.58 or 0.00625735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

