DA Davidson Comments on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 56,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

