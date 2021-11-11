D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 89.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

