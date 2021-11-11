CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CBAY. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

