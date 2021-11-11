CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.52 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CYBR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.44. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.20. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $201.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

