Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.20. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.