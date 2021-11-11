Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $51.94. 110,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,069,034. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.