Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,878. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.