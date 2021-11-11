Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

