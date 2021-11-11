Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 80.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 216.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,757,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

eHealth stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $93.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

