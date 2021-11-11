CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.
CUBE opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
