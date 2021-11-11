CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

CUBE opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

