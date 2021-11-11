Cryptocean Hits Market Cap of $18.24 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $18.24 million and $362,668.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00054048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00225119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00091636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

