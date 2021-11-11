CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $13.74

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $13.74 or 0.00021205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00073929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.03 or 0.99760522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.82 or 0.07104293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00020225 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,629 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars.

